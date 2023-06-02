Despite Smart TV's Dominance, Most Connected TV Viewing is on Streaming Devices
LRG: Nearly 9 out of 10 U.S. households own a connected TV
DURHAM, NH—The internet’s takeover of the American TV set is nearly complete as research shows that almost nine out of ten U.S. households now own at least one connected TV set. and nearly half of adults watch video via a connected device daily.
New consumer research from Leichtman Research Group, Inc. (LRG) finds that 88% of U.S. TV households have at least one Internet-connected TV device, including connected Smart TVs, stand-alone streaming devices (like Roku, Amazon Fire TV sticks or boxes, Chromecast, or Apple TV), connected video game systems, and/or connected Blu-ray players. This compares to 82% with at least one connected TV device in 2021, 74% in 2018, and 44% in 2013.
Overall, 49% of adults in U.S. TV households watch video on a TV via a connected device daily—compared to 39% in 2021, 29% in 2018, and 6% in 2013. Younger individuals are most likely to use connected TV devices. Among all ages 18-34, 63% watch video on a TV via a connected device daily—compared to 58% of ages 35-54, and 27% of ages 55+.
These findings are based on a survey of 1,770 TV households in the U.S., and are part of a new LRG study, Connected TVs 2023. This is LRG’s twentieth annual study on TVs in the U.S.
Other findings include:
- 74% of TV households have at least one connected Smart TV – up from 64% in 2021, 47% in 2018, and 13% in 2013
- 55% of all TV sets in U.S. households are connected Smart TVs – an increase from 43% in 2021, 29% in 2018, and 7% in 2014
- 44% of TV households only have Smart TVs for all their TV sets
- 62% of TV households have at least one stand-alone streaming device – up from 55% in 2021, 46% in 2018, and 6% in 2013
- 67% of TV households have multiple types of connected TV devices – compared to 62% in 2021, and 49% in 2018
- The mean age of those with multiple types of connected TV devices is 42.3, while the mean age of those with one type of device is 50.5, and the mean age of those with no connected TV devices is 55.5
“Nearly half of all adults now watch video via a connected TV device daily, a significant increase from 29% five years ago, and 6% a decade ago,” said Bruce Leichtman, president and principal analyst for Leichtman Research Group, Inc. “While Smart TVs are a key component of the connected TV category, the vast majority of connected TV users stream via multiple types of devices."
