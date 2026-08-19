Prasad Opens New 8K/4K Film Preservation & Restoration Center

MANILA—Prasad Corp, a global provider of media preservation, restoration, and post-production services, has opened its Center of Excellence for Film and Tape Preservation, Digitization, and Restoration in the City of Mandaluyong, Manila, Philippines.

"Our Manila Center of Excellence strengthens Prasad Corp's ability to support content owners across the APAC region with world-class preservation, restoration, and post-production capabilities,” said Vivek Modi, president of sales and marketing, APAC, Prasad Corporation, which is celebrating its 70th anniversary. “By combining advanced 8K/4K archival scanning, specialized chemical restoration, and digital restoration, we are helping safeguard valuable film assets for future generations and enabling their reuse and monetization."

The new facility strengthens Prasad Corp's presence across the Asia-Pacific region, complementing its operations in the United States, India, Saudi Arabia, and Japan.

Designed as a comprehensive preservation hub, it will provide digitization, chemical and digital restoration of motion picture film, videotapes, documents, books, photographs, microfilm, and other archival collections.

A key highlight of the center is the DFT POLAR HQ, a native 8K archive scanner featuring a true RGB sensor, HDR capability, and support for native 8K, Super4K, and Super2K outputs. Equipped with a Smart Motion Film Gate, it enables safe handling of fragile, aged, warped, and shrunken film while delivering exceptional image quality, dynamic range and color accuracy.

The center also offers specialized chemical restoration of deteriorated films, using advanced processes to stabilize, treat, and revive these film elements, complemented by digital restoration and integrated post-production services, including content enhancement, upconversion, mastering, and delivery—creating a seamless workflow from archival preservation to modern content distribution and monetization.

As one of the world's largest digital restoration facilities, Prasad Corp restored over 9,000 hours of film content, preserving cinematic heritage for theatrical, broadcast, and OTT platforms.