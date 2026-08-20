Telemundo Executive Dies in Kenya Copter Crash That Claimed Seven Lives

A helicopter crash in northern Kenya killed all seven passengers on Wednesday, including a Florida-based executive with Telemundo.

José Alberto Suárez, president and general manager of Telemundo 31, Telemundo 49, and Telemundo Ft. Myers-Naples was among those killed. Suarez worked at NBCUniversal Telemundo’s parent company for 18 years.

Over his 25-year career, Suárez also served as president of other stations including Telemundo 33, Telemundo Fresno, Telemundo Las Vegas, Telemundo Utah, and Telemundo San Antonio. He also worked at NBC Miami as executive producer of non-news programming and specials, including daily entertainment shows, according to NBC Digital.

He had received numerous awards during his career, including a Lone Star Emmy, a Suncoast Emmy, three Emmys for Best Daily Newscast, as well as several Associated Press awards.

The helicopter was owned by Lady Lori Kenya company, which released a statement Wednesday evening confirming the crash and expressing its condolences to the victims. The company said the cause of the crash was unknown and that it would be investigated by authorities.

NBC Newsgroup Chairman Cesar Conde, NBCU Local Chairman Valari Staab, and Telemundo station Group President Jose Cancela expressed their condolences in a joint statement.

“We are heartbroken to learn the tragic news that José was killed in a helicopter accident in Kenya. José was an exceptional colleague who cared deeply about his teams, the communities they served and the important role our stations play in people’s lives. He brought energy, humor, warmth and a strong sense of purpose to his work, and his impact was felt far beyond the stations he led. Our hearts are with his loved ones, and with all of José’s colleagues and friends who are grieving this terrible loss.”