Nielsen Details Improvements to Audience Measurement Capabilities

NEW YORK—Nielsen has announced a number of improvements to its Big Data + Panel currency measurement that the company says will improve its currency methodology before the new broadcast TV season and provide more accurate ratings.

The improvements include better co-viewing data in the runup to the popular fall football season, improved measurement of Hispanic audiences, updates to automatic content recognition (ACR) technology, improved demographic estimates and changes in the way it uses ARF DASH universe estimates.

“We are relentless in our pursuit of delivering the most accurate measurement possible for our media and advertising clients,” said Karthik Rao, CEO, Nielsen. “We’ve spent months working hand in hand with them and industry experts to make Big Data + Panel even more accurate.”

Nielsen said it has been working closely with its stakeholders to prepare the market for these enhancements, sharing preview data with clients to help them understand the potential impacts, while also negotiating the timing and contents of the updates with the oversight of the Media Ratings Council (MRC).

Nielsen described the new enhancements that it plans to incorporate by August 31 as follows:

Co-Viewing: The co-viewing enhancement better incorporates the use of Nielsen’s proprietary wearable measurement devices. These are worn on the wrists of Nielsen panelists and resemble a smart watch. The wearables capture audio from TV events, shows and movies, allowing for more passive measurement that does not require a formal log in process. Because of the more passive nature of this measurement, including these devices in our measurement process will result in a more accurate picture of how many people are watching a given program.

Latency Adjusted DASH UE (Universe Estimate): While Nielsen adopted the ARF’s DASH Universe Estimates into its currency earlier in 2026, this enhancement improves accuracy by fixing timing delays in survey data. Universe estimates are, as the name implies, an approximation of the total number of households or persons in a particular category – in this case, media consumption capabilities of U.S. homes. While previous DASH UEs were based on survey data from 2024, Nielsen is now adjusting these UEs to reflect more recent trends in consumer behavior.

Household Demographic Assignment Model (HDAM) Enhancement: HDAM is a machine-learning tool used to determine the demographic makeup of households from Big Data providers. This update improves the process to ensure the data is more representative and does not artificially skew toward older residents.

Integrated Weighting: Nielsen improved its weighting process to combine panel and Big Data more effectively, leading to more consistent, accurate, and reliable viewing numbers.

Hispanic Methodology Enhancement: Nielsen now combines data from two surveys—the American Community Survey, which is conducted by the U.S. Census, and the National Hispanic Enumeration Survey—to better estimate Spanish-language universe estimates. This helps the company create a more accurate and representative picture of Spanish-speaking households.

ACR Monitored Tuning Adjustment: This update improves the method that Nielsen uses to account for differences in the sources that Nielsen’s ACR (Automated Content Recognition) providers measure versus the sources that Nielsen measures in its panel. This improves the accuracy of the sources measured from Nielsen’s ACR providers.

Provider B Householding: Improves the model Nielsen uses to group together big data devices into individual households for one of its ACR Big Data Providers. This results in more accurate household information from that provider.