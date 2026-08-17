MPA, ByteDance Reach AI Copyright Protection Deal

WASHINGTON—The Motion Picture Association and the Chinese tech giant ByteDance have reached Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on a shared framework to protect intellectual property on generative AI video and image models like Seedance and Seedream, which is offered by TikTok, the TikTok USDS Joint Venture, CapCut, Dreamina and others.

ByteDance founded and is the owner of TikTok outside the U.S.; it currently owns 19.9% of the social media platform’s U.S. business. It launched Seedance 2.0 in February of 2026 and the first iterations of Seedream in 2025.

In February the MPA, which is backed by the U.S. studios and major streaming players, sent a cease and desist letter to ByteDance in connection with Seedream 5.0 Lite and Seedance 2.0.

That led to “constructive conversations” between ByteDance and the MPA, the two parties said.. More recently, the launches of Seedream 5.0 Pro and Seedance 2.5 have reflected improved IP protections.

“Today’s agreement illustrates our belief that copyright is a cornerstone of the film and television industry – and reinforces our commitment to protect creative content,” said MPA chairman and CEO Charles Rivkin. “For the past several months, we have had constructive engagement with ByteDance to implement meaningful guardrails on Seedance and Seedream, and this MOU reflects our shared determination to continue our work together to further fortify those guardrails.”

“ByteDance respects the intellectual property rights that underpin creative industries around the world, and we believe responsible innovation in AI goes hand in hand with meaningful protections for rightsholders,” said John Rogovin, general counsel, ByteDance. “We appreciate the productive engagement with the MPA and its members as we continue to strengthen safeguards across our generative AI services. This MOU establishes an important framework for continued collaboration as the technology evolves, across a variety of products and platforms.”

The MOU is an important step forward in establishing that IP can and should be protected in the generative AI space, and it formalizes meaningful progress in recent months to further strengthen safeguards on ByteDance’s platforms, the MPA said.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The MPA’s member studios are: Netflix, Paramount Pictures, Prime Video & Amazon MGM Studios, Sony Pictures, Universal Studios, The Walt Disney Studios, and Warner Bros. Discovery.