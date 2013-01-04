VSC Design manages BT Tower upgrade

London-based VSC Design provided systems integration, project management and installation for BT Media's upgrade to a Snell Sirius 830 routing system and three MV-Series multi-viewers to support television outside broadcasting (TVOB) operations for the BT Tower facility in London.

The Snell equipment is a central component in BT’s efforts to upgrade its OB capabilities and maintain the high reliability of main video throughput for BT’s media and broadcast service.

Within BT Tower – the global communications hub and iconic UK landmark - BT maintains a multi-standard switching network infrastructure that provides routing capabilities for DVB ASI, SDI, HD-SDI, analog video, and audio signals. Replacing BT’s original TVOB routers, which had reached their end of life, the 3G-compliant, 288x288 Sirius 830 is used to manage OB feeds from BT as well as external clients for weekend sports programming including Premier League football. Snell’s Centra Workbench provides a unified environment for control and monitoring of the routers as well as the three MV-Series multi-viewers.