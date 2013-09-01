Norway’s TV2 upgrades Studer audio facilities in Oslo newsroom

TV2 in Oslo, Norway has rebuilt its news studio and upgraded its Studer OnAir 3000 mixing console as part of the work. In addition to the SCore Live upgrade, the OnAir 3000 in Oslo received additional I/O capability, and a desk extension.

In 2012 TV2 upgraded its first OnAir 3000 at its Bergen location to SCore Live, doubling its DSP capability as part of rebuilding the news studio.

Because the TV2 news channel is on air roughly 18 hours a day, I/O capabilities were enhanced in order to receive MADI signals directly from the video router, instead of relying on the routing system. This enables service and software upgrades to be completed on the router even when the news channel is on air.

TV2 invests heavily in system automation. For example, with its Mosart playout system, TV2 controls the OnAir 3000 consoles via the Studer Monitora protocol. This gives the engineer the freedom to work on sound quality, camera and lighting, without worrying about opening the right fader at the right time. In Oslo, the engineers are controlling the studio microphones from the console extension, before sending the feed to an audio group that is controlled by Mosart. Also, with the implementation of the EMBER protocol in the Vista 4.9 software, Bergen now controls even the Vista 8 consoles with Mosart.

And it continues, as TV2 Bergen is now installing a 22-fader Vista 5M3, which will network with the Vista 8 over RELINK.