Matrox MicroQuad ideal for OB vans, on-set productions and live events

Matrox Video Products Group has introduced Matrox MicroQuad, a four-channel SDI-to-HDMI multiviewer.

The small easy-to-use device lets users monitor up to four SDI inputs on a single HDMI display in quadrant view, or toggle to a full-screen view at the touch of a button. Inputs can be 3G or HD or SD, and all controls are on the unit itself; no computer is required. Matrox MicroQuad ensures a crisp, artifact-free monitoring experience, thanks to its state-of-the-art 10-bit scaling engine with advanced filtering and de-interlacing.