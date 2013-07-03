Leader Instruments announces FS8681 camera, image test system

Leader Instruments has announced a new addition to its product range, the FS8681 video camera image inspection and evaluation system. Designed for use in conjunction with a standard PC, the FS8681 allows efficient checking of characteristics such as image distortion, chroma phase and saturation, tonal characteristics, resolution, SNR and pixel-related defects.



Measurement sequences can be configured via an integral graphic user interface, allowing control of peripheral devices. Available displays include a measurement module window, which is used to enter judgement criteria and other conditions as individual parameters. A measurement module window enables tests to be performed with specific conditions. Multiple tests can then be integrated using a measurement sequence editor, the results being shown in a measurement sequence execution display.



Leader specifies Blackmagic Design's Decklink Studio input/output board to interface cameras with the host PC. This enables direct connection of 3G/HD/SD-SDI, HDMI, NTSP/PAL, USB and IEEE 1394 sources. Recommended operating system is Microsoft Windows 7, 32 or 64 bit.



An optional chart box is available including a patented Leader chart, which can be used to display camera resolution numerically.

