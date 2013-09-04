Encompass Digital Media partners with AmberFin

Encompass Asia, based in Singpore and part of Encompass Digital Media, has announced a partnership with AmberFin for the provision and creation of high-resolution mezzanine files to the delivery of content to mobile platforms.

This partnership will establish Encompass Digital Media as the first company globally to integrate AmberFin’s Transcode Farm Controller capabilities within its file-based workflows that will allow for immediate service and support for the facility’s contract with Discovery Networks. The new iCR Transcode Farm Controller functionality builds on AmberFin’s multiformat transcode capabilities. The iCR Transcode Farm Controller significantly increases the flexibility and versatility of a multi-node transcode environment, bringing improved resilience and robustness while simultaneously bringing cost savings through more versatile network licensing capabilities.

“Digital media services across multiple platforms — including mobile — will comprise an important sector for the Singapore economy as the country gears itself to become a global media city. While innovation will remain a key driver in this development, what will sustain this momentum is the hub’s ability to generate economic value through mobile content. As such, our partnership with AmberFin cannot come at a better time as discerning customers are looking towards monetizing content across different platforms and in much larger volume,” says Mr. Deepakjit Singh, Managing Director for Encompass Singapore.

With the increased workflow automation facilities offered by AmberFin, the Transcode Farm Controller and extended UQC system will enable staff at Encompass to process and review more files and material in less time while keeping headcount constant.

AmberFin UQC is a unique approach to media quality control that combines multiple tools for baseband checks during tape ingest, file-based QC after ingest and overall operator-controlled QC, including annotation and mark-up. By adding Aurora to its existing Snell Hyperion QC system, Encompass will significantly increase the breadth and versatility of QC resources at their disposal, thereby ensuring that all media types that enter their facility workflow are high quality and fit for purpose. The latest facilities that are offered by iCR include MAM (Media Asset Management system) type functions without a MAM, or the cost or support requirements of a MAM