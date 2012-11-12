Crystal Vision introduces SYN-A 3G video frame synchronizer

Crystal Vision has introduced the SYN-A 3G video frame synchronizer for broadcast engineers who need to synchronize video sources containing up to four groups of embedded audio.

SYN-A 3G can synchronize incoming video signals that are not locked to the local reference, taking its timing from the external analog reference and automatically synchronizing sources between 0 and 1 frame. It can also compensate for timing delays with the video system, which is ideal for when the frame rate is correct but the source has been passed through equipment and, therefore, been delayed for a few lines.

The ability to cross-lock allows the unit to conveniently use any available timing signals, with a 3Gb/s, HD or SD input referenced to either HD tri-level syncs or SD Black and Burst. Both automatic and manual freeze are available, with the user able to choose to show the last good frame or alternatively a black or blue screen or 100-percent color bars.