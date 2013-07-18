BTX to distribute OCC fiber-optic cables
BTX Technologies has announced that it is now an authorized distributor of Optical Cable Corp.’s (OCC) cable and connectivity products.
The distribution agreement combines BTX’s reputation for value-added distribution and excellence in customer service with OCC’s rugged and reliable fiber-based communications solutions.
