Appear TV demonstrates Multiscreen system at IBC

At IBC2012, AppearTV demonstrated its Multiscreen system. The system is based on a modular chassis concept that has been designed to help customers migrate toward an integrated, scalable and fully featured multiscreen solution. It uses second-generation encoding and transcoding technology to solve the challenges of transcoding large numbers of services.

The system is built around carrier-class chassis populated with modules that handle multiscreen processing requirements, including content acquisition, pre-processing, and segmentation and adaptive bit-rate streaming. The system can hand off the video profiles to third-party segmenters that support popular streaming formats, including Adobe HDS, Apple HLS, and MPEG DASH.