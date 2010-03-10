Zoppi Named Sportsvision CTO



Steve Zoppi was recently named the new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for Sportsvision.



Zoppi’s new responsibilities include directing research and development initiatives and technology development to further the company’s management, analysis, presentation and data collection capabilities.



HIs previous experience includes positions with a diverse array of tech firms, including TiVo, Adobe, Hotwire and Electronics for Imaging, and co-authoring the book, CIO Wisdom: Best Practices from Silicon Valley's Leading IT Experts.



Zoppi currently serves on the advisory boards of multiple promising technology-related organizations including FastScale Technology and the Consortium of Information Systems Management, Silicon Valley.



