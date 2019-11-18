Yucel Timur Joins Pebble Beach Systems

WEYBRIDGE, U.K.—Pebble Beach Systems has appointed Yucel Timur as its new head of solutions architecture, the automation and content management company announced today.

Yucel Timur

In this role, Timur will lead the company’s solutions architects, who develop the solutions for the company’s customers around the world, the company said. He will report to Pebble Beach Systems CEO Perter Mayhead.

Timur has more than 20 years of project management expertise in the M&E technology industry. Prior to assuming this role, he held a senior position at Sony Professional Solutions Europe and NOWTV. He also has led key tech initiatives at BBC.

“This new role comes at an exciting time for Pebble and the industry as a whole, and it enables me to leverage my experience across the organization—from pre-sales through to development and support. I’m looking forward to playing a part in delivering the broadcast solutions we offer now and in the future,” said Timur.

Mayhead predicted that the combination of Timur’s understanding of broadcast solutions and his years of experience in managing customer relationships will have “a significant impact” on how the company develops relationships with customers.

More information is available on the Pebble Beach Systems website.