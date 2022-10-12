Xytech Names New Leadership

CHATSWORTH, Calif.—Xytech has announced new leadership positions within the company.

David White has been appointed Chief Product Officer. White brings more than 25 years of experience leading product teams in enterprise software, delivering innovative deployment of automation to help creative professionals collaborate better, work faster and deliver high-quality results.

Michael Boch has been appointed Xytech’s Chief Financial Officer. Boch, who has 30-plus years of experience in finance, started his career at public accounting firm KPMG and later transitioned into the private sector. For the last 20 years, Boch has worked primarily for high-growth software technology companies.

Shyna Zhang has been named Chief Marketing Officer. Zhang has a background in helping grow businesses across segments, geographies and industries. She previously has built marketing teams at companies like Marketo and Microsoft.

Melinda Chudleigh has been hired as Xytech’s SVP of People. With nearly 20 years of experience in HR, Chudleigh has a strong human resources background with broad global experience.

The new appointments were announced by Xytech’s new CEO Keith Buckley.