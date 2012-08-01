XOR Media to Feature Storage, Collaborative Editing Solutions at IBC

XOR Media (formerly SeaChange Broadcast) will exhibit their open, cloud-capable and media-optimized technologies at IBC2012. The company will showcase its XOR Universal MediaLibrary T-series storage with simultaneous NAS and SAN access for IP-based media workflows. A user can access files over Fibre Channel, iSCSI, CIFS, NFS and FTP without reconfigurations or gateways.



Also on show will be collaborative editing with the XOR Universal MediaLibrary E-series, a compact and affordable media storage system, which will be shown integrated with an MXFserver. This can create a collaborative production environment with Apple Final Cut Pro, Avid MediaComposer and Adobe Premiere Pro.



XOR will also show the XOR MediaServer 1200 edge server with high-density channel ingest and playout capabilities, featuring Stream-Through; multiformat back-to-back playback on a single output port; and built-in storage of up to 16TB HDD or 4.8TB SSD.



Stand: 6.C29



