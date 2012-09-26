Wohler Names Robin Melhuish Senior Sales Exec

SAN FRANCISCO — Wohler Technologies announced the appointment of Robin Melhuish as senior sales executive for its RadiantGrid line. In this role Melhuish will drive sales and market penetration of Wohler's RadiantGrid line of file-based workflow solutions for multiplatform content creation and distribution. Melhuish will concentrate on sales territories west of the Mississippi River, and his primary focus will be to support implementation of workflows and file-based solutions for Los Angeles-based content creators, studios, broadcast networks, and postproduction facilities.



Melhuish joins Wohler having most recently served as head of production for media services at Reliance MediaWorks, a film and entertainment services company in Mumbai, India. During his time at RMW, he completed the successful setup of a digital film restoration facility in Mumbai. He earlier was general manager at postproduction firm Lowry Digital, where he moved from his initial role as an image-processing specialist into the ranks of senior management.



Melhuish developed his expertise in production and postproduction as a freelance director of photography and as a freelance camera operator working on a long list of box office hits, as well as commercials and rock videos for top corporations and music icons. His professional experience also includes time as a documentary producer for BBC Radio and as a correspondent reporting on the crisis in South Africa.



