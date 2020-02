WideOrbit Integrates With InfoTech

SAN FRANCISCO: WideOrbit is integrating its WO Central ad-buying platform with InfoTech’s Media Management System. The integration delivers a streamlined, automated buying process for long-form direct response media and will help significantly improve efficiencies and profitability for media buyers and sellers.



InfoTech’s MMS is a Web-based system that allows direct response media agencies and advertisers to manage both short form and long form media campaigns. WO Central is an online ad marketplace that directly connects media agencies and advertisers with WideOrbit client TV stations and networks. The integration simplifies the long-form direct response media buying process for agencies and advertisers by automating processes and delivering streamlined transactions across offer submission, price negotiation, order tracking, revisions and accounting.