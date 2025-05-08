ITN, Magnite Launch Programmatic Solution for Local Linear TV

NEW YORK—ITN, a provider of a local linear supply side platform, and Magnite, a independent sell-side advertising company, have announced that they working together to launch a programmatic solution for local linear TV in the U.S.

The companies reported that collaboration will make it easier to buy local TV inventory and enable advertisers to transact live linear ads from local TV stations programmatically for the first time.

Multiple Fox television stations successfully tested programmatic transactions of ITN-supplied inventory, the two companies reported in announcing the platform.

"As we navigate a new era of selling video impressions, it is imperative to collaborate with those who share our forward-thinking mindset. Being the first station group to participate in programmatic transactions of ITN-supplied inventory reflects that commitment," said Tom Fleming, senior vice president of sales at Fox Television Stations. "We understand the unique value our audience delivers to marketers—but we also recognize the need to make that value easier to access and act on. This platform gives our clients a streamlined, digital-like buying experience that helps us compete more effectively in today's media landscape."

The new offering builds on the successful launch of ITN's local linear SSP in late 2024. ITN's platform is built on its extensive supplier network, which includes 75 broadcast ownership groups spanning over 1,100 stations.

ITN's technology translates local linear ad supply from TV stations into biddable impressions and connects to Magnite's SpringServe ad server to combine the scale of local linear with the ease of digital automation.

"Programmatic linear TV is finally happening," said Todd Watson, CEO of ITN. "Linear TV is still one of the most powerful mediums available to advertisers, but it was getting squeezed out of media plans because it was harder and more expensive to activate than its digital counterparts. This collaboration changes all that."

The two companies said that the integration of their offerings supports:

Real-time bidding and VAST workflows that allow advertisers to buy live local linear TV programmatically alongside streaming and online video buys.

A bid multiplier that forecasts impressions for one-to-many delivery channels. While most programmatic platforms focus on individual ad targeting, Magnite's SpringServe platform also supports linear TV delivery, allowing advertisers to easily add local linear to their media plans alongside impression-based buys.

A seamless back-end workflow that allows local TV stations to compete directly for advertising dollars alongside national networks and online streaming alternatives.

Matt McLeggon, senior vice president of advanced solutions at Magnite added that: "Local linear TV represents massive incremental reach and scale for digital advertisers – and it's a very valuable way for them to connect with audiences they may be missing. Our collaboration with ITN marries linear-focused technology with programmatic efficiency to create an ideal TV ad buying experience."