WideOrbit Acquires Admeta

SAN FRANCISCO—Ad management software maker WideOrbit announced that it acquired Admeta, maker of digital programmatic sell-side platforms based in Sweden.



Founded in 2002, Admeta’s core functionality includes artificial intelligence-based learning, dynamic floor pricing, full premium programmatic support for private marketplaces and Deal ID. WideOrbit intends to leverage Admeta’s advanced optimization technology across programmatic solutions for both broadcast and digital.



“The enormous challenges facing linear broadcasters in the digital revolution will be the focus of our technology roadmap, ” said Ola Tiverman, chief technology officer at Admeta.



Headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, with sales representation in New York, Ottawa, Helsinki, Tel Aviv and Prague, Admeta currently works with more than 30 publishers in over 20 European countries, including Alma Media, Prisa Digital, Grupa Onet, Agora and MKT Media. Admeta manages over 20 billion impressions per month and is the fourth largest sell-side platform by market share, according to LeadLedger, WideOrbit said.

Admeta is the third company that WideOrbit has acquired recently as part of a strategic initiative to expand its digital offering. On April 30, 2014, WideOrbit acquired Fivia, a company based in Paris, France, that provides a digital sales and operations platform for premium media. On June 9, WideOrbit acquired Abacast, a leading provider of streaming, live and on demand ad insertion and monetization solutions for digital audio headquartered in Vancouver, Wash.



WideOrbit software currently manages more than $30 billion dollars in annual ad spending. Headquartered in San Francisco, California with offices across the U.S. and Europe, WideOrbit has been profitable for more than 15 straight quarters and has more than 450 employees globally.



Admeta will operate as a fully owned subsidiary of WideOrbit. Financial terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed.