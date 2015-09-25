Wheeler Names Weiner as New Senior Legal Advisor

WASHINGTON—FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler has appointed Stephanie Weiner as senior legal advisor. Her area of responsibility will be wireline issues.

Weiner fills the vacancy left by the departure of Daniel Alvarez, who has served as the chairman’s wireline, public safety and homeland security legal advisor since 2013.

Weiner joins the chairman’s staff from her position as FCC associate general counsel and special advisor to the chairman on Internet law and policy.

“Since joining the general counsel’s office, Stephanie has proven time and again to be an outstanding legal mind and a superb advisor. I am delighted that she has accepted this appointment,” said Chairman Wheeler. “At the same time, we will greatly miss Daniel. He has been a trusted advisor to me on a myriad of complex and important issues, including broadband deployment and competition, public safety, privacy and cybersecurity. I cannot thank him enough for his tireless work ethic, incisive legal and policy counsel, and skillful handling of the many issues that came his way.”

Prior to joining the FCC in 2013, Weiner served in senior legal positions with Neustar Inc.; the U.S. Department of Energy; the FCC’s Wireline Competition Bureau; and as an associate at Harris, Wiltshire & Grannis.

She graduated magna cum laude from Northwestern University School of Law, where she received the John Paul Stevens Prize for Academic Excellence. She has a Masters Degree in Public Policy from the University of Chicago, and a Bachelor of Arts from Brown University.