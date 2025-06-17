Senate Votes to Confirm Olivia Trusty to FCC

WASHINGTON—The Senate has voted to confirm Republican Olivia Trusty to the Federal Communications Commission, giving the GOP a 2-1 majority and allowing Chair Brendan Carr, a Republican, to push forward with his deregulatory agenda.

Trusty’s nomination was confirmed June 17 by a 53-45 vote, mostly along party lines.

In a statement, FCC Chair Carr said, “I want to extend my congratulations to Olivia Trusty on her confirmation to serve as an FCC Commissioner after President Trump’s nomination earlier this year. Olivia will be a great addition to the Commission. Olivia brings years of valuable experience to the agency, including her public service on Capitol Hill and time in the private sector. I am confident that her deep expertise and knowledge will enable her to hit the ground running, and she will be an exceptionally effective FCC Commissioner. I look forward to welcoming Olivia to the Commission as a colleague and advancing an agenda that will deliver great results for the American people.”

Commissioner Anna Gomez also applauded the vote. “I want to congratulate Olivia Trusty on her confirmation and welcome her to the FCC," Gomez said in a statement. "I have known Olivia for years and have been very impressed with her strong background in communications policy and deep understanding of the technical aspects of this job, which will be a great asset to this agency. I look forward to working with her to return the FCC to its core priorities of protecting consumers, promoting innovation and competition, and securing our communication networks.”

President Donald Trump nominated Trusty to the FCC in January, with the Senate Commerce Committee voting in late April to confirm her and send the nomination to the full Senate for a vote.

Following the departures of Republican Nathan Simington and Democrat Geoffrey Starks earlier in June, there were only two remaining commissioners Carr and Gomez, a Democrat. That left the FCC without a quorum, which is no longer the case.

Some Democrats had opposed a vote on the nomination because Trump has not yet nominated a Democrat to fill the seat left vacant by Starks. The FCC is supposed to have three members from the president’s party and two from the opposition.

Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), ranking member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, said before the vote that she would withdraw her support for Trusty and oppose the nomination, citing Republicans’ breach of the longstanding practice to advance both Republican and Democratic nominees and their plan to auction spectrum used for national security and aviation safety.

In response to the U.S. Senate confirmation of Trusty, NAB president and CEO Curtis LeGeyt said, "NAB congratulates Olivia Trusty on her confirmation to the Federal Communications Commission. Her extensive policy experience and deep understanding of the issues impacting local broadcasters make her a strong addition to the Commission at a pivotal time for our industry. We look forward to working with Commissioner Trusty to advance policies that empower local television and radio stations to better serve their communities.”

America’s Public Television Stations (APTS) also congratulated her confirmation APTS president and CEO Kate Riley said in a statement. "Commissioner Trusty brings an impressive background in public service and the private sector to her new responsibilities at the FCC," Riley said. "Having staffed multiple congressional committees with jurisdiction over telecommunications and technology issues, including as Policy Director for the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, Commissioner Trusty’s deep knowledge of communications and technology issues will serve the FCC and the American people well.



“We look forward to working with Commissioner Trusty, and the entire Commission, to advance public television’s missions of providing lifesaving public safety services during emergencies, educating America’s children and connecting communities by celebrating their hometown heroes and local history," Riley added.

USTelecom President and CEO Jonathan Spalter issued a statement saying, "Olivia Trusty’s confirmation is a win for our nation’s broadband future. Her principled leadership, deep policy expertise, and commitment to public service will serve the FCC and the country well. Congratulations Olivia, we are ready to work with you to advance smart, effective connectivity policies."

More to come as reactions to the confirmation come in.