Wheatstone Announces Worldwide Distribution of VoxPro

NEW BERN, N.C.—After acquiring the VoxPro digital audio recorder and editor earlier this month, Wheatstone has announced that it will be distributing the unit worldwide. Switzerland’s Media Engineering will be the first to distribute the VoxPro under the new network.

VoxPro

VoxPro is a PC-based software program with a control panel surface that provides one-touch recording and features like a jog wheel and scrub keys for quick editing. It is able to digitally record and edit on two tracks, and can also import and export popular file formats individually or in groups.

Wheatstone acquired VoxPro from Audion Labs back on Oct. 5. The VoxPro unit can now be integrated into the WheatNet-IP audio network environment for online sharing, editing and archiving of audio.