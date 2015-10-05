Wheatstone Acquires Audion Labs and VoxPro

NEW BERN, N.C.— Equipment manufacturer Wheatstone has acquired Audion Labs, maker of the VoxPro digital audio editor.



“Audion Labs will remain a separate brand entity under Wheatstone,” the company stated in an announcement.



Terms were not announced. Rick Bidlack, Audion Labs’ chief technology officer, will remain with the company and operate from Seattle, Wheatstone said.





“Audion’s VoxPro is a staple in radio studios as one of the few broadcast-specific digital voice editors designed to record and quickly edit phone calls on the fly for on-air broadcast,” Wheatstone stated. The product is a PC-based software program with optional control panel surface, seen in a marketing image released with the announcement (right).



Charlie Brown created the editor in the early 1990s while working on-air in Seattle; he later founded Audion Labs. He was the seller in this transaction and was quoted in the announcement citing the benefits of the acquisition for “the care and growth of the VoxPro brand.”



North Carolina-based Wheatstone makes IP audio networking products under the WheatNet-IP brand, as well as audio processors and other gear for radio and TV broadcast uses including Vorsis and Audioarts Engineering products.



In the announcement, Wheatstone founder and CEO Gary Snow stated, “This is a terrific little company that with one product has made a big difference in the day-to-day operations of most radio stations today.”



Wheatstone said VoxPro would benefit from its 24/7 support and worldwide distribution footprint.