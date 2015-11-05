Wheatstone Announces Australian Dealer for VoxPro

NEW BERN, N.C.—Wheatstone continues its expansion of the VoxPro digital audio recorder and editor with the announcement that Agile Broadcasting will represent the system in Australia. This comes after Wheatstone recently announced distribution deals in both New Zealand and Switzerland.

VoxPro is a PC-based software for live on-air broadcasts and in production suites. Features include a control panel surface with one-touch recordings, and jog wheel and scrub keys for editing. It digitally records and edits on two tracks and is able to import and export all popular file formats.

Wheatstone purchased the VoxPro system from Audion Labs in October.