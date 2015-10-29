Wheatstone Announces New Zealand VoxPro Dealer

NEW BERN, N.C.—The VoxPro is heading to New Zealand as Wheatstone and New Zealand-based Southern Broadcast have comes to terms on a distribution and support agreement. Wheatstone, who acquired the VoxPro in early October, has previously announced new distribution deals in Switzerland.

VoxPro

VoxPro can be used for live and on-air broadcasts and in production suites. A PC-based software program, VoxPro features a control panel surface that provides one-touch recording and features like a jog wheel and scrub keys for quick editing. It is able to digitally record and edit on two tracks, and imports and exports all popular file formats individually or in groups.

As a part of the Wheatstone line of products, VoxPro can now be integrated with the WheatNet-IP audio network.