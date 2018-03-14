WFYI, MHz Worldview Contract DCA for Broadcast Operations Service

JACKSONVILLE, FLA.—The Digital Convergence Alliance is providing broadcast operations services to WFYI Public Television serving Indianapolis and will begin operations services for MHz Worldview, a nationwide news channel, April 1, the alliance announced today in a press release.

“DCA has been a great partner helping WFYI smoothly transition our broadcast operations, which has allowed us to improve the quality of our signal for viewers and be more efficient with our resources,” the press release quotes WFYI CEO Lloyd Wright as saying.

DCA’s Broadcast Operations Service delivers operations services to multiple public broadcast stations with a consolidated staff and equipment in a central facility. In that way, DCA allows stations to cut operating costs and improve their on-air presence, the press release said.

On Feb. 26, WFYI joined 13 other public television stations that rely on DCA. The chance to transfer “high capital costs” by selecting DCA was an important factor in WFYI’s decision to move origination of its three channels to the DCA Broadcast Operations Center, said Wright.

MHz Worldwide is a national U.S. channel that covers international news and entertainment in English. Currently it is carried by more than 20 public TV broadcasters and several cable systems.