WDRB-TV Deploys File-Based Automation With NVerzion



SALT LAKE CITY: NVerzion said that WDRB-TV 41, the Block Communications-owned local Fox television affiliate in Louisville, Ky., replaced its existing automation system with an end-to-end automation platform powered by NVerzion technology, providing the broadcaster with a scalable, file-based solution for managing and processing video content for its two on-air channels.



The new NVerzion automation system provides WDRB with on-air transition between television content and commercials through a dynamic file-based redundant architecture that duplicates each piece of video content, thus preventing the station from ever experiencing downtime. The 90 percent tapeless workflow offers the station cost savings by reducing personnel and tape expense.



WDRB can modify playlists at the time of transmission and automatically recalculate scheduling on the fly, as changes are made. Additionally, NVerzion designed a customized solution that allows WDRB to control its legacy routing system for satellite acquisition through a combination of the company’s NTime satellite record scheduler and EMC Router. The station can schedule and control machines, routers, satellites sources, GPOs, delegation, and archiving days, months, or even years in advance, simplifying the overall operations.



An NVerzion NCompass platform manages file-based content received through a variety of content delivery systems such as PitchBlue, Pathfire, Centaur, On The Spot Media, DG Spotbox, and Extreme Reach. Transcoding is performed, complete with metadata, utilizing a common user interface. The station can now move specific content from different delivery systems both manually and automatically, significantly reducing the amount of time it takes to get a piece of video content on air.



Utilizing the scalable nature of NVerzion automation, WDRB plans to support two additional side channels later this year and has purchased a 35-TB TeraStore nearline storage archive system for file-based management of the video servers.





