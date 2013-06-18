WBIR Deploys Bitcentral

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF.— Knoxville, Tenn. station WBIR went live on Bitcentral’s Precis 4 and Oasis news production, playout, collaboration and archive solution. WBIR is owned by Gannett Co. Inc.



Precis 4.0 is an efficient production system with four channels of playout and MOS workflow integration and efficiency to newsrooms. Precis 4.0 integrates with best-of-breed solutions to meet simultaneous production needs for broadcast, online and mobile with the scalability to meet the ever-growing number of delivery platforms.



Precis customers can choose from brands, such as Adobe’s Premiere Pro for full craft editing or Bitcentral’s browser editor Create, which enables newsrooms to do more with the resources they have. AP’s ENPS and Avid’s iNews are also tightly integrated.



Oasis shares over 6 million news stories annually. Its flexibility has enabled the launch of a new weekly TV news show utilizing shared content and improved the quality of unique content delivered to local markets.



Journalists can also remotely see and use the station’s content and contribute their packages from the field.



Raycom Media-owned NBC affiliate stations Myrtle Beach, S.C.’s WMBF and Richmond, Va.'s WWBT also went live on Precis 4.



