WBD: Streaming Services Profitable in 2025, Break Even in 2024
By George Winslow published
Warner Bros. Discovery laid out its plans to launch a unified streaming product in 2023, with plans to hit 130M subs and $1B in profits in 2025
NEW YORK—Following Q2 2022 earnings showing a decline in streaming subs in the U.S. (opens in new tab), Warner Bros. Discovery executives laid out a streaming strategy that emphasized a cost-conscious approach that the company believes will produce $1 billion in profits by 2025 and break-even by 2024.
Executives reiterated their plans to combine their streaming efforts under one brand. But, the company did not address the question of the combined product’s branding and name. That issue produced rampant speculation over the last week with some outlets reporting that HBO Max would be folded into discovery+.
The combined service is expected to be launched in the summer of 2023 and roll out internationally in 2024.
Executives said that they planned to launch the combined service in 2023 and that they expected the streaming offering to break even in 2024. They said peak losses for their streaming services would be 2022 but that they would hit 130 million subs in 2025, up from 92.1 million in Q2 2022.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
