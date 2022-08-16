Walmart+ to Offer Free Access to Paramount+

BENTONVILLE, Ark.—Walmart is working to expand the popularity of its Walmart+ membership offering by adding the Paramount+ streaming service at no additional cost.

The move marks the first time Walmart+ has added the ability to stream premium entertainment as part of its membership, a strategy that has proven extremely successful for its rival Amazon.

Starting in September, Walmart+ members, who pay $98 a year or $12.95 a month, will get the $4.99 a month Paramount+ Essential Plan with limited ads at no additional cost.

“We know Walmart+ is providing members real value in their every day – from grocery shopping to filling up their tank and more,” said Chris Cracchiolo, senior vice president and general manager of Walmart+. “With the addition of Paramount+, we are demonstrating our unique ability to help members save even more and live better by delivering entertainment for less, too. Eighty-five percent of U.S. households use streaming services1 and Paramount+ has the premium content and broad appeal that our members are looking for – like Walmart, they have something for everyone. We’re excited about the launch and what comes next for Walmart+.”

“Paramount has enjoyed a close relationship with Walmart for years, and Walmart customers connect with Paramount's beloved brands, content, and characters every day through a range of consumer products available throughout Walmart stores," added Jeff Shultz, chief strategy officer and chief business development officer, Paramount Streaming. “Now, pairing Walmart’s expansive reach across the country with Paramount+'s broad and popular content that offers something for everyone is a unique opportunity to expand our partnership. Together we will bring Walmart+ members the full breadth of Paramount+ programming.”