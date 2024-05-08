Walmart Launches the Onn. 4K Streaming Device
The hybrid streaming box/smart speaker is now available for $49.88
Following leaks earlier this month of Walmart’s plans to launch a new 4K streaming box, Walmart has officially unveiled the Onn. 4K Pro, a hybrid streaming box/smart speaker currently priced at $49.88.
The Onn. 4K Pro is built on the Google TV platform and offers a cinematic experience with 4K UHD picture quality and enhanced Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Walmart's online shopping site explained.
Other notable features include hands-free voice control with Google Assistant, find the remote capabilities, and smooth streaming with fast Wi-Fi 6.
Google TV brings together 700,000+ movies, shows, and more across 10,000+ apps, plus 800+ free live TV channels, organized all in one place, the retailer said.
The launch is part of an ongoing expansion of Walmart’s streaming video aspirations that have included the announcement earlier this year that Walmart reached an agreement to acquire smart TV maker Vizio for about $2.3 billion.
Other specs for Onn. include:
- CPU: Quad-core Cortex-A55
- GPU: Mali-G31 MP2
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- WiFi 6: 2.4/5GHz 802.11ax
- USB 3.0 Port
- Ethernet Port
- Input: AC 100-240V, 50/60Hz
- Dolby Vision
- Dolby Atmos
- Google TV OS - easily setup with your Google account
- Google Voice Assistant, hands-free voice control
