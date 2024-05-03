Walmart Ready to Release 4K Hybrid Streaming/Smart Speaker

Walmart is reportedly about to release a new 4K streaming box/smart speaker hybrid device for Google TV that could retail for as low as $50, according to a report in The Verge.

News about the Onn “Pro” Google TV 4K streaming box was leaked by Youtuber Superdell-TV earlier this week in a livestream. The box would be an upgrade of the Onn streaming box, which is basically Walmart’s brand name of the Google TV box and also supports 4K. The upgrade includes support for 4K, Chromecast and Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision.

The yellow box, which looks like a square Google Nest Mini includes 3GB of RAM, 32GB storage and supports Wi-Fi 6. It has one HDMI, one USB 3.0, and an ethernet port.

The “leak” occurred when Superdell was able to purchase the box for $50, perhaps in error, as Walmart has not announced or made the box available for public sale yet, according to TV Tech sister brand Tech Radar, which has more details.