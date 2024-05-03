Walmart Ready to Release 4K Hybrid Streaming/Smart Speaker
$50 box would be an upgrade to retailer's current Onn Google TV box
Walmart is reportedly about to release a new 4K streaming box/smart speaker hybrid device for Google TV that could retail for as low as $50, according to a report in The Verge.
News about the Onn “Pro” Google TV 4K streaming box was leaked by Youtuber Superdell-TV earlier this week in a livestream. The box would be an upgrade of the Onn streaming box, which is basically Walmart’s brand name of the Google TV box and also supports 4K. The upgrade includes support for 4K, Chromecast and Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision.
The yellow box, which looks like a square Google Nest Mini includes 3GB of RAM, 32GB storage and supports Wi-Fi 6. It has one HDMI, one USB 3.0, and an ethernet port.
The “leak” occurred when Superdell was able to purchase the box for $50, perhaps in error, as Walmart has not announced or made the box available for public sale yet, according to TV Tech sister brand Tech Radar, which has more details.
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.