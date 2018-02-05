Vogt Takes Reins at ATX Networks

AJAX, ONTARIO—Charlie Vogt has been named president and CEO of ATX Networks, a global provider of network infrastructure systems and commercial video solutions, the company announced today.

Charlie Vogt

Vogt joins ATX after spending about four and a half years as president and CEO of Imagine Communications. There he led Imagine through its transition from Harris Broadcast. He also was instrumental in putting the company on a path to develop IP-based alternatives to baseband equipment that could run on COTS hardware in a private or public cloud.

On Dec. 5, 2017, Imagine announced Tom Cotney was succeeding Vogt as CEO. Before the ATX announcement, Vogt was serving as an M&A advisor to The Gores Group, the private equity firm that owns Imagine.

Vogt succeeds Ken Wildgoose, who was ATX’s president and CEO for 18 years. Wildgoose will remain on the company’s board of directors and serve as an advisor.

More information is available on the ATX Networks website.