Vogt Brings In Another GenBander to Run Sales at Harris Broadcast

DENVER— Harris Broadcast has appointed Pablo Gargiulo as president of Global Sales. Gargiulo is a former colleague of Harris CEO Charlie Vogt’s from Genband and will report directly to him at Harris. He will be responsible for leading a newly created global sales organization spanning 140 countries and 3,000 customers. Organized into four customer-facing regions – North America, Central/Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South Asia/North Asia – Harris says the new organization will offer comprehensive and deep sales leadership and operations for each region and support the company’s Media, Networking, Playout and Transmission product portfolios..



Subsequently, the company has named the following Harris Broadcast sales executives to lead the four regions:

· North America: Chris Ziemer

· CALA: Nahuel Villegas

· EMEA: Mathias Eckert

· Asia: Joe Khodeir and JiShun Mei



Gargiulo was most recently chief operating officer and executive vice president of Xtera Communications, Inc., a global optical transport company. From 2007 to 2012, Gargiulo held several strategic roles at Genband, including president of Global Sales and executive vice president of Operations. He joined Genband from Tekelec, where he was vice president of Customer Operations. Prior to Tekelec, he held leadership positions with Taqua, KTI and Kao Infosystems.



Gargiulo graduated summa cum laude in Electronics and Electrical Engineering with research in high-voltage digital control systems from the National University of San Juan (Universidad Nacional de San Juan – UNSJ) in Argentina.

