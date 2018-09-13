Vizrt Unveils New MAM at IBC2018

Vizrt recently introduced a new version of its MAN transfer system at IBC2018 at the RAI in Amsterdam. The Viz One 6.1 has new cloud infrastructure zones can manage compute, storage and transcode resources across multiple cloud and on-premise zones. It also allows media companies to access their content anywhere on Amazon Web Service.

The system can handle millions of datasets with large assets, according to the company. It’s also ramped up its restore decision for tape libraries, saving up to 10 times the restore time for most restore situations. This enables different production crews to work on the same system without using each other’s resources.

Viz One 6.1

Vizrt produces interactive and virtual solutions, animations, maps, weather, social media, video editing, compositing, and multiplatform VOD and live playout tools. It supplies companies like CNN, CBS, Fox, BBC, CBS Sports, Fox Sports, VICE and The Washington Post.

“Viz One with multiple cloud infrastructure zones give media companies added flexibility by coherently managing both in-cloud and on-premise resources,” said Vizrt Product Manager for MAM Oscar Tengwall. “This allows pre-existing infrastructures to be connected and augmented with the most attractive cloud services. Users can securely access content on Viz One from any location using the improved two-factor authentication in-cloud or on-premise.”

To watch Viz One demonstrations, please visit Vizrt Live Stage on stand 7.B01.