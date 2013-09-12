Vizrt to Resell Quantum’s StorNext Line

AMSTERDAM — Vizrt announced its new reseller agreement with Quantum, a storage provider for the media and entertainment industry.



“While we’ve a long history of integrating Quantum storage products in our media asset management solutions, we are taking our relationship with Quantum to the next level by becoming a reseller,” said François Laborie, Vizrt’s chief commercial officer.



Vizrt said that as its customers, including CNN, CBS, Fox, BBC, BSkyB, Star TV, and Al Jazeera, create and render graphics and video assets for round-the-clock operations, the scope of the content they need to store, access, and share grows exponentially. Quantum storage solutions are purpose-built to cost-effectively manage, store, and preserve big data in collaborative production environments, they are well-suited for Vizrt Video products, such as the Viz Media Engine and it’s media management and file-based delivery workflows



Quantum’s flagship StorNext product line, including StorNext software and StorNext appliances, manages media assets throughout their lifecycle, allowing data that’s currently in demand to reside on high-performance disk-based storage where it can be quickly searched, accessed, and shared. As demand for certain assets declines, StorNext automatically moves those files—up to petabytes of data—to less expensive archival storage, such StorNext AEL Archives, where they continue to be visible and accessible when needed.



