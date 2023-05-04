Vizrt Tightens Integration With Multiple Adobe Creative Solutions

BERGEN, Norway—Vizrt has integrated its product suite more tightly with Adobe Premiere Pro to make searching for assists faster and to simplify the production process, the company said today.

While Vizrt integrates with Adobe across multiple workflows in Premiere Pro, Adobe After Effects and Adobe Photoshop, one particularly strong integration with Premiere Pro is enhanced capabilities with Viz One, Vizrt’s media asset management (MAM) solution, it said.

This integration allows Edit Decision Lists (EDLs) made in Viz One to be dragged and dropped into Premiere Pro via Vizrt’s Adobe Assistant panel to create a new sequence. Similarly, the company’s browser-based Viz Story can import its timelines into Premiere Pro, including video and graphics when craft editing is needed, it said.

Vizrt has also accelerated asset searches in Viz One from Adobe Premiere Pro, making them up to three-times faster. Greater detail is also provided to users when they work from the Assistant panel. Users can identify and work with both archive content and incoming media shortly after the Viz One import begins, it said.

Recent updates to Viz One Studio also bring new editing capabilities to the web browser. They replace the need to use Viz One’s legacy PreCut and EasyCut applications, helping streamline users’ editing experience and improving the workflow between Viz One, Viz Story and Premiere Pro, it said.

“The added functionality of the Viz One integration into Adobe Premiere Pro enhances the user experience, supports faster workflows and enhances performance. Editors and creators—whether in news, sports or other productions positions—will find it easier to edit, design and collaborate across teams,” said James Scott, engineering and platform manager at Vizrt Group, MAM Business Unit.

“For example, a journalist could rough cut in Viz One Studio, create an edit decision list [and] then share that with an editor who can drag and drop straight into their timeline,” he said.

Users also can leverage Vizrt and Adobe across the production process, facilitating easier workflows for designers, journalists and editors. Designers using Vizrt’s Viz Artist real-time 3D design application have greater flexibility as a result of its integration with Adobe Photoshop and Adobe After Effects, it said.



Viz Artist includes a multi-layer composition import tool for working with Adobe Photoshop and Adobe After Effects compositions. Control text and control image plug-ins also are automatically assigned, providing a faster transition from Adobe After Effects composition to a template ready for on-air use in Viz Artist, the company said.

Vizrt’s Meta-Graphics workflow enables graphics and video to be edited continually using the Viz Pilot Edge HTML-based template editor up until the moment when the content goes on-air. This unique, non-burned-in graphics workflow integrates with Adobe Premiere Pro, allowing a journalist to define the graphics needed for a story in the newsroom system and stay updated as the news changes, it said.