Vizrt Releases Viz Engine 5

BERGEN, Norway—Vizrt today released its Viz 5 graphics compositor designed to remove the difficulties associated with live graphics production.

Viz 5 offers access to adaptive graphics, which is an intelligently automated way to deploy graphics to multiple output formats at the same time from the same workflow, thereby saving time and effort and reducing the complexity of the graphics workflow, the company said.

“Producing for multiple platforms and using multiple virtual graphics techniques have both meant inefficiency and inconvenience, until now. With Viz Engine 5 we have turned pain into possibility releasing a whole new world of opportunity for our customers,” said Vizrt CTO Gerhard Lang.

Adaptive graphics adjusts resolution, format and layout to support specific display devices to ensure graphics are optimized for the viewer. This new offering makes it possible for graphic artists working on real-time graphics to create something once and publish multiple times, the company said.

Setting up templates enables content creators to be certain their graphics will be adjusted perfectly to the destinations they specify. This technology also improves the look of graphics and unifies brand identity across all platforms, it said.

The release offers the company’s most advanced integration with Unreal Engine 5, which enables blending of two render paths into a single, powerful graphics workflow. This capability, which leverages both render blades on the same scene in real time, gives artists many new creative options, it said.

Designers of virtual graphics can leverage the capabilities of the Unreal Engine in large-scale virtual environments, blending detail-rich interiors and objects as well as data-driven graphics for the Viz Engine, it said.

The integration with Unreal Engine 5 is not limited to the blended result in the end product. Rather, the whole user experience for designers and producers working with virtual graphics has been considered. Aligning assets or settings is a fluid and global process, and project settings for Unreal are automatically adjusted to ensure an error-free setup and time saved for the artist, the company said.

In production, assets are dynamically loaded into either renderer to ensure high-performance talent tracking is unified to improve on-air quality, and data from the Fusion Keyer color-difference keyer is available globally.

Other updates include:

Reworked clip playback experience;

Seamless set of HDR workflows;

Video I/O for all relevant formats;

PBR import capabilities;

New live production streaming features.

Demos (opens in new tab) and more information (opens in new tab) are available online.