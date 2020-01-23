Vitec Purchases IPtec Inc.

ATLANTA—The third acquisition it has made in the last 18 months, Vitec has announced that it has acquired IPtec Inc., calling it part of Vitec’s growth in broadcast contribution and remote production.

IPtec is a developer and manufacturer of systems for low-latency transfer of telemetry and video-over-IP networks, and is respected in the military and broadcast verticals, according to Vitec.

“IPtec introduces the benefits of JK2, MPEG-2 and legacy H.264 4:2:2 10-bit codec support, as well as full duplex encoder/decoder and a telemetry-to-IP gateway that complement Vitec’s portfolio of high-quality, low-latency HEVC codecs,” said Kevin Ancelin, vice president of worldwide broadcast sales for Vitec. “Together, our solutions will provide customers with a purpose-built technology platform capable of delivering broadcast-quality media streams even under the most extreme conditions.”

The impact of the acquisition will be felt as soon as this month, as Vitec has announced that it will start to integrate IPtec’s product families into its lineup. This will include the VPN Series video network processors, which will be merged into Vitec’s HEVC portfolio offering. Vitec also plans to add the TNP Telemetry Network Processor Series that addresses the need for transmitting timing-sensitive data signals over IP networks.

