Vitec Group Acquires Quasar Science

LONDON—The Vitec Group has acquired LED lighting technology provider Quasar Science, which will become part of the company’s Production Solutions Division. Terms of the sale were not disclosed.

Quasar Science, which develops linear and tubular LED lighting for cinematic applications and TV, will join Litepanels as part of the division.

“Quasar Science products are highly complementary to our Litepanels brand,” said Nicola Dal Toso, chief executive, Vitec Production Solutions. “There are growth opportunities to sell Quasar Science products through our global sales and distribution network, and to utilize their expertise and network to grow our Litepanels business in the cine market. Quasar Science will also benefit from Vitec’s marketing, manufacturing and supply chain capabilities.”

Los Angeles-based Quasar Science has developed lights that have proven to be popular with professional cinematographers, videographers and photographers due the affordability and quality of its products as well as its customer support, the company said.

“This acquisition is in line with Vitec’s strategy to drive growth by increasing our addressable markets and expanding our higher technology capabilities,” said Vitec Group CEO Stephen Bird.

“Having the well-respected Quasar team within our portfolio, with their flair for new product development, on-set experience and industry networks, will enhance our position as a leading player in the growing LED lighting for broadcast and cine market.”

Quasar Science was founded in 2012 by four partners with extensive experience as studio lighting technicians. Co-founders Steven Strong, Evans Brown, Jay Yowler and Ray Gonzales will remain with the company and continue to lead the team.

“As working professionals in cinematography, our intimate knowledge of filmmaking and content creation has enabled us to build Quasar Science into one of the industry’s most innovative brands,” said Quasar Science CEO Steve Strong. “We've developed a unique range of versatile lighting solutions that are not only popular with lighting professionals, but with artists of all kinds.”

“Joining the Vitec Group, with its renowned expertise in products for imaging and global markets, will elevate Quasar Science to a higher level of performance and introduce our technology to a wider audience,” he said.

More information is available on the Vitec Group and Quasar Science websites.