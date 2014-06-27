Visual Unity Adds to Sales Team

LOS ANGELES—Visual Unity has appointed four new sales managers: Sharon Quigley, Don Golden, Brian Pang and Inanc Vardar. Their appointments will enable Visual Unity to grow its portfolio of national and regional accounts in North America, Europe and Asia.



North American will be divided between Quigley on the East Coast, and Golden on the West Coast.



Quigley spent over 17 years at Ross Video Corporation where she acquired numerous large corporate accounts and managed diverse sales territories. As Head of East Coast Sales, she will develop Visual Unity’s recent success in providing OTT and OVP services to broadcasters, telcos and media conglomerates in the region.



Golden previously held executive positions for a variety of media companies in the business of content acquisition, distribution and client acquisition. As a former studio executive in television program syndication, his experience in linear and digital entertainment media has established him as a convergence executive helping clients monetize content across all platforms. Prior to joining Visual Unity, Golden held positions at RLJ Entertainment, Ascent Media, Carsey Werner eDistribution and MGM Studios.



Heading up Visual Unity's sales in East Asia is Pang, who joins the company from a four-year stint at Digital Rapids Corporation.



Vardar, who is now Visual Unity's Head of Turkey and Eastern Mediterranean sales, gained his industry experience at Calinos Entertainment and Digiturk.