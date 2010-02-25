ViewCast Names New Vice President of Sales



ViewCast Corp. has appointed veteran sales and marketing executive John Hammock to vice president of sales. Hammock’s role is to lead strategic sales and business development in key domestic and international markets.



Hammock has more than 20 years of experience in business development and sales, having previously served in senior leadership positions with companies spanning global telecommunications, media and video markets. Prior to joining ViewCast, Hammock was vice president of worldwide sales for Austin, Texas-based Movero Technology, and prior to that, Hammock was vice president of Americas sales for Kasenna Inc., a publicly-traded provider of software to telecommunications, cable and consumer electronics manufacturers.



At ViewCast, Hammock is also responsible for helping develop the company’s global sales team, forge strategic business partnerships, and expand its channel sales and distribution networks. Hammock reports directly to President and CEO Dave Stoner.



“ViewCast is strongly positioned to meet exploding worldwide demand for digital media technology with the industry’s most innovative portfolio of streaming media and digital asset management solutions,” said Stoner. “John’s innate ability to identify and create new business opportunities that effectively leverage direct and indirect sales channels will enable ViewCast to capitalize on our technology leadership and expand our presence in the global digital media marketplace.”



