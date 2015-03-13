VidOvation Teams up With CER-TEC

IRVINE, CALIF. and NEW YORK—VidOvation and broadcast manufacturer rep CER-TEC have joined forces. VidOvation said it has invested heavily in John Cerquone and Leigh Herman of CER-TEC to help introduce transmission methods over fiber-optic, wireless, and Ethernet/IP technologies. The intention is to present VidOvation’s offerings to the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic areas.

VidOvation’s projects include the GoalView 60 GHz Wireless goal verification system custom designed for the National Hockey League, and its Stagebox IP Camera Back developed by the BBC.

VidOvation will be at NAB Show 2015 in Booth C1113, introducing new wireless, cellular and Ethernet-based transport systems. Additionally,VidOvation Executive Vice President Jim Jachetta will be presenting during NAB’s Broadcast Engineering Conference on “Achieving 10Gbps Wireless Data Rates for 4K Video with Unlicensed 60GHz Spectrum.