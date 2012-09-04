Videssence to Show ExceLED Series Lighting Fixtures at IBC

Videssence will be on the exhibition floor with its high-performance ExceLED Series fixtures for large production studios, theatres and other areas that require a long throw and high light levels. The ExceLED 100 is able to produce more than 3,300 lux at a 7.5m, which is comparable to a typical 2,000-watt fresnel fixture. At only 100 watts you save power, lamp replacement costs and alleviate the extreme heat of quartz lamps.



The company will also feature the ExceLED 225 “Nine Light,” a 225-watt LED with adjustable beam. In spot mode with daylight LEDs, it provides more than 2,200 lux at 15m, twice the light of many 5,850-watt “quartz nine lights.” The line also includes a 25- and 50-watt version and kits with three of the 25-watt units. This small, versatile LED fixture utilizes a 5-inch speedring.



Videssence also offers a variety of fluorescent broadcasting fixtures and kits available for HDTV, studio and ENG applications. Additionally, the architectural “SOFT” products work well in corporate/video conference and distance learning in architectural spaces.



Stand: 11.B10



