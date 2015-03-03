Vidcheck Taps Two New U.S. Resellers

BRISTOL, ENGLAND – Seeking to strengthen their presence in the growing U.S. market, Vidcheck has named VTP and Edge Technologies as U.S. resellers. Vidcheck specializes in the supply of software for automated quality control (AQC) and correction of audio and video media files.

VTP is a Burbank, Calif.-based reseller of production gear for a broad range of customers, including post-production and broadcast facilities. VTP has experience with AQC products and continues to stay current with its latest technologies. Atlanta-based IT systems provider Edge Technologies recently formed a new media solutions practice to serve broadcast, media and entertainment markets.

“Interest in file-based Automated Quality Control and automated correction is rapidly expanding in the U.S., where only the most agile of companies can compete successfully,” said Vidcheck CEO Thomas Dove. “Our success in other worldwide markets is a result of the positive partnerships we have with resellers in those regions and we felt the time was right to increase our presence in the US market with these partners at a time when the world’s most influential market is embracing this kind of technology.”