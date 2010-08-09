Verizon's Seidenberg Named CES Keynoter



Ivan Seidenberg, Verizon’s chief executive officer, will be delivering the opening keynote address at the 2011 International CES in Las Vegas. The show runs from Jan. through Jan. 9, and is billed as the world’s largest consumer technology trade show.



Seidenberg will deliver the address at 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 6 at the Hilton Center, following a State of the Industry address from Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of the Consumer Electronics Association.



“Ivan is a terrific leader who has positioned Verizon as a top global provider of communications, information and entertainment across a wide variety of platforms,” said Shapiro. “Verizon embraces innovation and its vast broadband networks touch all facets of the technology ecosystem. We are pleased to welcome Ivan to the CES stage for his debut keynote and look forward to hearing the vision for Verizon’s next generation of products and services.”



Seidenberg has served as chairman of the board and chief executive officer at Verizon since the organization was formed from the merger of Bell Atlantic and GTE in 2000.



