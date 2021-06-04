Univision Names Michael Cerdá EVP, Product and Engineering, Streaming

MIAMI–Univision Communications Inc., has hired Michael “MC” Cerdá to serve as executive vice president, product and engineering, streaming, a new position. He joins the company from Disney+ and will report to Pierluigi Gazzolo, Univision’s president and chief transformation officer.

Cerdá will oversee the product and technology development strategy and execution for Univision’s streaming portfolio, anchored by its free ad-supported streaming service PrendeTV.

“MC is a great addition to the Univision team; his leadership and technical expertise will help us grow and evolve PrendeTV while further accelerating the company’s broader transformation,” Gazzolo said in a press statement. “His entrepreneurial track record and deep experience in developing industry-leading technology platforms at Disney+, Facebook and Goldman Sachs are critical assets for us as we continue to evolve and differentiate our company in the streaming space.”

“I am delighted to join Univision— a trusted and iconic brand that means so much to U.S. Hispanics—and to now form a part of the first and only streaming service designed specifically for Spanish-speaking consumers. This unique opportunity allows me to leverage my deep consumer experience, technical and business background to make a significant contribution to the platform, internal teams and external partners,” said Cerdá. “I look forward to collaborating with my colleagues to continue to transform Univision and create something truly unique in the marketplace.”

Prior to joining Univision, Cerdá led product management as well as the international expansion in the U.S., Latin America, Europe, and parts of Asia Pacific for Disney+. He also worked for Goldman Sachs as chief product officer and managing director for Marcus, the company’s digital consumer bank, and was head of media products at Facebook.