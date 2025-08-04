FCC Updates Agenda for Aug. 7 Open Meeting

WASHINGTON—The Federal Communications Commission has released an updated agenda for its Aug. 7 Open Meeting that will include action on eight items, including a vote on whether to delete 98 rules that the agency has deemed obsolete under its “Delete, Delete, Delete” proceeding.

The FCC described the items on the August Open Meeting agenda as follows:

WIRELESS TELE-COMMUNICATIONS: Revamping NEPA Review to Accelerate Infrastructure Deployment (WT Docket No. 25-217). “The Commission will consider a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that would examine the Commission’s environmental rules to ensure they comport with the amended National Environmental Policy Act, accelerate the federal permitting process, further a national priority of faster and more infrastructure deployment, and ensure that the Commission’s rules are clear.” SPACE: Expediting Initial Processing of Satellite and Earth Station Applications (IB Docket No. 22-411); Space Innovation (IB Docket No. 22-271). “The commission will consider a Second Report and Order that advances opportunities for innovation in the space economy by taking measures to expedite the application processes for space stations and earth stations, to remove barriers for modifying authorizations, and to remove outdated rules.” INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS: Review of Submarine Cable Landing License Rules and Procedures to Assess Evolving National Security, Law Enforcement, Foreign Policy, and Trade Policy Risks (OI Docket No. 24-523); Amendment of the Schedule of Application Fees Set Forth in Sections 1.1102 through 1.1109 of the Commission’s Rules (MD Docket No. 24-524). “The Commission will consider a Report and Order that would modernize the Commission’s submarine cable rules to unleash high-speed infrastructure deployment, while strengthening our national security. The Commission will also consider a Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that would build upon the Report and Order by proposing measures to further streamline and improve timeliness of submarine cable application review and make other updates to address national security threats.” WIRELINE COMPETITION: TITLE: Evaluating the Deployment of Advanced Telecommunications (GN Docket No. 25-223). “The Commission will consider a Notice of Inquiry that would initiate the annual assessment of whether advanced telecommunications capability is being deployed to all Americans in a reasonable and timely fashion, as required by section 706 of the Telecommunications Act of 1996.” PUBLIC SAFETY AND HOMELAND SECURITY: Examining the Nation’s Alerting Systems (PS Docket No. 25-224). “The Commission will consider a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that would examine the national alert and warning systems from the ground up and explore ways to make them more effective, efficient, and better able to serve the public’s needs.” PUBLIC SAFETY AND HOMELAND SECURITY: Resilient Networks (PS Docket No. 21-346); Amendments to Part 4 of the Commission’s Rules Concerning Disruptions to Communications (PS Docket No.15-80); New Part 4 of the Commission’s Rules Concerning Disruptions to Communications (ET Docket No. 04-35). “The Commission will consider a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that proposes to reduce the reporting burdens on communication service providers during disasters through the modernization of DIRS. The Commission will also consider an accompanying Order on Reconsideration that clarifies the situations in which outage reporting requirements are suspended during DIRS activations.” WIRELINE COMPETITION: Price Cap Business Data Services (WC Docket No. 21-17); Regulation of Business Data Services for Rate-of-Return Local Exchange Carriers (WC Docket No. 17-144). “The Commission will consider a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking and Third Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that would propose to end rate regulation and tariffing obligations for legacy circuit-based business data services provided by incumbent local exchange carriers, and an Order temporarily pausing the triennial update to the competitive market tests pending review of the record in this proceeding.” MEDIA: Deleting 98 Obsolete Broadcast Rules and Requirements (GN Docket No. 25-133). “The Commission will consider a Direct Final Rule that would repeal certain rules identified as outdated and obsolete via a direct final rule procedure. The Commission’s “In re: Delete, Delete, Delete” docket seeks public input on identifying FCC rules for the purpose of alleviating unnecessary regulatory burdens.”

Open Meetings are streamed live at: www.fcc.gov/live and on the FCC’s YouTube channel.